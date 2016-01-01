Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Pharmacy3409 Calloway Dr Unit 602, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 322-2025
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
About Dr. Lawrence Birnbaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1578601423
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.