Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranberry Twp, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Lawrence S. Han, DPM20397 Route 19 Ste 230, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions (724) 553-5706Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have been looking for a good podiatrist for quite a while and are happy to say that we went to see Dr. Han today & we finally found someone we both trust and felt comfortable with. We both have problems with our feet and Dr. Han took his time with both of us to examine our feet and explain what was causing the issues for each of us. He was extremely kind and honest about what our options would be and what he felt would be best. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Lawrence Han, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285654947
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Franklin & Marshall College
