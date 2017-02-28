Dr. Lawrence Kerns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kerns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Kerns, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.
Lawrence Kerns, M.D. & Associates124 Harrison St, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-7618
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Kerns and his staff are helpful, accommodating, and flexible. They provide one on one attention and develop personal relationships with their patients. My entire family goes to him, and we have all had wonderful experiences.
About Dr. Lawrence Kerns, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407966518
- Inst Juvenile Rsch
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kerns accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerns.
