Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Evanston - West Tower800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 864-0370Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine has a personalized touch that you don't see very often these days and his focus is on the best interest and health of his patients rather than merely on profitability. Hopefully, for all of his patients he will continue to practice for a long time to come. Thank you for a very productive and painless visit.
About Dr. Lawrence Levine, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
