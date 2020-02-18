See All Spine Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO

Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Mysliwiec works at Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mysliwiec's Office Locations

    Msu Health Care Inc.
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 884-4554
    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 102, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 721-7628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mysliwiec?

    Feb 18, 2020
    I had back surgery in January 2017. It took 12 - 14 months to fully recover but, now - three years later I can easily walk 5 miles without having to sit down and rest!!!! Dr. Mysliwiec once told me it brings him joy to help people. Well, he must be jumping for joy like Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoon.
    Carolyn Lejuste — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336253996
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Doctor's Hosp Columbus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Truman State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Mysliwiec, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mysliwiec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mysliwiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mysliwiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mysliwiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mysliwiec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mysliwiec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mysliwiec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

