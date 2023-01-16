Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery.
Dr. Richman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Richman's Office Locations
-
1
Swaminatha V Gurudevan MD A Professional Corporation8635 W 3rd St Ste 1050W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-1622
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richman?
Dr. Richman is the best of the best. He went out of his way to fit me into his schedule when I was having a medical emergency. He ordered an MRI and CT scan for the same day. He took his time asking me all the important questions and was incredibly knowledgeable. As soon as I walked into his office I knew I was in the best care. He followed up immediately after the tests and had my prescriptions ready the next morning. I can't thank him enough for what he did for me! Don't look anywhere else if you need a neurologist.
About Dr. Lawrence Richman, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1770709933
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.