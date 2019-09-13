Overview

Dr. Lawrence Shore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Shore works at LAWRENCE SHORE MD in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.