Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Kondapalli works at Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine
    10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6318
  2. 2
    Denver
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 490, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6348

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Blood Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Blood Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104089382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|University of Pennsylvania Health System Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MCGAW MEDICAL CENTER NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • MCGAW MEDICAL CENTER NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY|McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern University Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kondapalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kondapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

