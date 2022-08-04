Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Kondapalli works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine10290 RIDGEGATE CIR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6318
-
2
Denver4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 490, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 764-6348
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kondapalli?
We do not have enough words to express our gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Kondapalli. She was extremely thorough in explaining the process and answering any questions we had. We loved Dr. Kondapalli's ability to explain things directly and compassionately. She made this emotional and difficult process much easier and we trusted her fully with our treatment. Dr. Kondapalli made our dreams of a family complete with an IVF baby in 2021 and another IVF baby due in 2023! We have already recommended Dr. Kondapalli and CCRM to friends we know struggling with infertility. Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1104089382
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|University of Pennsylvania Health System Program
- MCGAW MEDICAL CENTER NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- MCGAW MEDICAL CENTER NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY|McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern University Program
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondapalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondapalli works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.