Dr. Layne Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Layne Smith, MD
Dr. Layne Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Corner Canyon Obstetrics & Gynecology11724 S State St Ste 200, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-6024
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has always been on time on every appt. He tackles the problem so fast and he listens to your concern. I wish he was my first OB. I am glad that Dr. Smith is my dr!
About Dr. Layne Smith, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770693251
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
