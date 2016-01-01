Dr. Leah Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Leah Smith, MD
Dr. Leah Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
1
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 362-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
J H C H C South145 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 372-1800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Leah Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841630076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.