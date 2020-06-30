Dr. Lee Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hammond, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Hammond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Hammond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Obstetrics/Womens Hlth3230 E Woodmen Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 548-1464
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
She's extremely professional and all business. She takes care of the patient and the pending pregnancy and you feel secure with her care. Her office staff gives you that homie bedside manner but Dr Hammond gets things done. She's good.
About Dr. Lee Hammond, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316032105
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Univ Co
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.