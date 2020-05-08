Dr. Hindin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Hindin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Hindin, MD
Dr. Lee Hindin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Hindin's Office Locations
Lee Hindin, MD, LFAPA22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 217, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-0627
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hindin for years. He is an astute clinician and a caring human being. The model of what every doctor should be.
About Dr. Lee Hindin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194804153
Education & Certifications
- University of California Santa Cruz
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hindin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hindin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hindin.
