Dr. Lee Jampol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Jampol, MD
Dr. Lee Jampol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jampol's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As it is a teaching hospital, you see one of his Residents first. As a residency with Dr. Jampol is highly competitive, these people are always excellent. After that, Dr. J will move through your examination pretty quickly and leave quickly, too. But if you have any questions at all, he will take as long as you need to answer them and be sure you understand. It's up to the patient, though, to bring up concerns. He's not a really chatty doctor, but a really good, really dedicated one.
About Dr. Lee Jampol, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1073547303
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jampol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jampol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jampol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jampol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jampol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jampol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jampol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.