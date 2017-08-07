See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Lee Jampol, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Jampol, MD

Dr. Lee Jampol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jampol works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jampol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
  2. 2
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Retinal Dystrophy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2017
    As it is a teaching hospital, you see one of his Residents first. As a residency with Dr. Jampol is highly competitive, these people are always excellent. After that, Dr. J will move through your examination pretty quickly and leave quickly, too. But if you have any questions at all, he will take as long as you need to answer them and be sure you understand. It's up to the patient, though, to bring up concerns. He's not a really chatty doctor, but a really good, really dedicated one.
    Tulsa, OK — Aug 07, 2017
    About Dr. Lee Jampol, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073547303
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Jampol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jampol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jampol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jampol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jampol works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jampol’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jampol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jampol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jampol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jampol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

