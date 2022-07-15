Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph is the total doctor. Incredibly caring about her portrayal of her profession yet so detailed in her approach to my cardiac care. I feel totally secure in having her as my cardiologist. Her obvious intelligence does not obstruct her humble way of communicating what my medical needs are. She is totally thorough and I never leave her office with unanswered questions. Dr Joseph is an example for other doctors to follow. Her confidence, intelligence and down to earth approach makes me grateful to be a patient of hers.
About Dr. Lee Joseph, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184854994
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
