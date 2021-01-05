See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Dr. Kelley works at LEE ANN KELLEY MD in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee A Kelley MD PC
    4602 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-1834
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Medication Management
Outpatient Psychiatry
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Medication Management
Outpatient Psychiatry

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003868647
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Kansas Medical Center
Internship
  • University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Ob Gyn
Medical Education
  • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

