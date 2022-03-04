See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lee Kneer, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Kneer, MD

Dr. Lee Kneer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Kneer works at Emory Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kneer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Sports Medicine Center
    4555 N Shallowford Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Kneer helped me today. 3 doctors later, and due to an injection in my hip flexor bursa, I walked out of his office pain free for the first time in six months! I had torn my hip flexor and figured it out. So today i am able to walk on my leg without pain. Thank you to Dr. Kneer and his team! Y’all gave me my life back.
    — Mar 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Kneer, MD
    About Dr. Lee Kneer, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184877151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2014
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wishard Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • 2002
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Kneer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kneer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kneer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kneer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kneer works at Emory Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kneer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kneer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kneer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

