Dr. Lee Koon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Koon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Koon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Koon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert West OB/GYN5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koon?
He spends more than adequate time. Very thorough. Will be having more procedures and surgery with him. Very comfortable with him and his expertise.
About Dr. Lee Koon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417947474
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koon works at
Dr. Koon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.