Overview of Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD

Dr. Lee Mendiola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Mendiola works at Lee D. Mendiola, M.D., P.C. in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.