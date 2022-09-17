Overview of Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD

Dr. Lee Shapiro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Center For Rheumatology in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY and Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis, Raynaud's Disease and Polymyositis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.