Dr. Sumitra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leena Sumitra, MD
Overview of Dr. Leena Sumitra, MD
Dr. Leena Sumitra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Sumitra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sumitra's Office Locations
-
1
Hln Physicians Inc.155 Cadillac Dr Ste 110, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 669-1200
-
2
Array Behavioral Care1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 558-1865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumitra?
About Dr. Leena Sumitra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760601769
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumitra accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumitra works at
Dr. Sumitra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumitra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.