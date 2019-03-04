Dr. Lei Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lei Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Lei Wong, MD
Dr. Lei Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Jinan U.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Lei Wong16 E John St, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-3388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Excellent Doctor, Great staff
About Dr. Lei Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538228390
Education & Certifications
- NY Hosp Med Ctr Queens
- NY Hosp Med Ctr Queens
- Med Coll Jinan U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.