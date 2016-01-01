Overview of Dr. Lei Zou, MD

Dr. Lei Zou, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Zou works at Northeast Med Grp Psychiatry in Trumbull, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.