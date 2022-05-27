Dr. Leigh Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Ball, MD
Overview of Dr. Leigh Ball, MD
Dr. Leigh Ball, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Central Medical Group
Dr. Ball's Office Locations
Central Medical Group4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8778
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
My wait was very short and I was welcomed with courtesy. Dr. Ball was patient with me as we discussed my medical history and concerns. After all of my questions were answered, I did bloodwork with a gentle phlebotomist and was on my way with validated parking. Couldn't think of a way to improve.
About Dr. Leigh Ball, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134583925
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Tennessee - Knoxville
- University of Tennesee - Knoxville
- Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ball using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
