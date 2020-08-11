Dr. Leigh Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Segal, MD
Dr. Leigh Segal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Capital Health Rheumatology2 Capital Way Ste 550, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 303-4360
- 2 100K K Johnson Blvd, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (609) 303-4360
F A Mikhail MD2121 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 587-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Segal to anyone. She listens & asks probing questions. She has diagnosed condition that other physicians missed. Dr. Segal is punctual & returns phone calls.
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
