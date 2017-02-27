Dr. Leili Parsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leili Parsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leili Parsa, MD
Dr. Leili Parsa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
Dr. Parsa's Office Locations
Falls Medical Specialists10753 Falls Rd Ste 225, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is just excellent, attentive , very smart and a very caring person.
About Dr. Leili Parsa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Persian
- 1710111794
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsa speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.