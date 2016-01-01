Overview of Dr. Leisure Yu, MD

Dr. Leisure Yu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Leisure Yu MD Inc in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.