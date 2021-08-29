See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD

Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Merjanian works at Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merjanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 497-2768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Armenian
NPI Number
  • 1902076839
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Internship
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merjanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merjanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merjanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Merjanian works at Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Merjanian’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Merjanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merjanian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merjanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merjanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

