Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD
Dr. Lena Merjanian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Rutgers Health-rwj Maternal Fetal Medicine125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 497-2768
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr Marjanian was very nice & thorough. I had no issues with her, however her staff is something to be desired. Her staff is not friendly, they actually ignored me & left me standing by the desk for a while, they made several mistakes on all my medical forms & gave me all kinds of excuses. My friend had an issue with billing at her office & no one is interested in helping her settle it so when they mixed up my insurance I insisted they fix it immediately, but they told me I have to wait a week to get it in the mail (they are about 5 blocks from me). I did ask them to have the dr call me back because I didn’t want to be on hold until she finished with the exam. I never received a call back.
- English, Armenian
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
