Dr. Lenore Katkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lenore Katkin, MD
Dr. Lenore Katkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Katkin's Office Locations
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 607-4730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katkin has been my daughter's Pediatrician since she was born in 2003. I was referred to her by a friend. Love that she's old school and love her honesty. She knows so much about children, as she's not only a mother but a grandmother. I value Dr. Katkin's opinion. She's helpful with so much, that when friends mention their children, I'll tell them what does her doctor say. My daughter is a teenager now, and over thinks especially when it comes to going to the doctors. UGH!!
About Dr. Lenore Katkin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 65 years of experience
- English, Italian and Yiddish
- 1124105465
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
