Overview of Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD

Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Omesi works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.