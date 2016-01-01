Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD
Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Omesi's Office Locations
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-1220Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lenore Omesi, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
