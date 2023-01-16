Overview of Dr. Leo Clark, MD

Dr. Leo Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH and Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.