Dr. Leo Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leo Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Leo Clark, MD
Dr. Leo Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Network Inc.2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-1155
-
2
Neurosurgical Network702 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 794-3475
-
3
St Luke's Neurosurgery5705 Monclova Rd Ste 204, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr Clark had done my father’s back years ago - Dad was a doctor and told me that if I ever had back problems to see Dr Clark. In 2017 Dr Clark took me as a patient - the success of my procedure has been miraculous. He was very helpful in dealing with WC. Dr Clark and his staff were amazing.
About Dr. Leo Clark, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1659374007
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Hartford Hospital|Ny Bellevue Med Center|Nyu Bellevue Med Center|West Haven Va Hospital|Yale New Haven Med Ctr/hartford Hospital
- Suny Downstate/kings Co Med Center|SUNY Downstate/Kings Co Med Ctr
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.