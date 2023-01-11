See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (51)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Treyzon works at Goldwasser Woolf Share Mds in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tower Infectious Diseases Medical Associates Inc
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (310) 652-4472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Enteritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Enteritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I have struggled with GI problems most of my adult life, and they became particularly acute in the last three years. After seeing five other GIs and completing numerous tests, I finally found my way to Dr. Treyzon. He is like a gut detective, following clues, trying new therapies, and listening intently. While I am still struggling, he has uncovered abnormalities missed by other Dr.s and referred to me to relevant specialists. I feel like I have some answers for the first time in a decade, and it is all thanks to his thoroughness and attention. One of the best medical professionals I have ever worked with.
    Stephen Crutchfield — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD.

    About Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740304203
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • UCSB
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Treyzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treyzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treyzon works at Goldwasser Woolf Share Mds in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Treyzon’s profile.

    Dr. Treyzon has seen patients for Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treyzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Treyzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treyzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treyzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treyzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

