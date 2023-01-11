Overview

Dr. Leo Treyzon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Treyzon works at Goldwasser Woolf Share Mds in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.