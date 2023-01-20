See All Neurologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Leon Meytin, MD

Neurology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leon Meytin, MD

Dr. Leon Meytin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Meytin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meytin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Chorea Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Hereditary Chorea Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Chorea Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Dystonia Plus Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Tardive Akathisia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Eating is an incredible doctor, intelligent, patient, and very encouraging. My husband and I always leave him feeling very grateful that we are in good hands. We can not recommend him and his office staff more.
    Karen Schwam — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Meytin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Meytin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Leon Meytin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811316250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leon Meytin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meytin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meytin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meytin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meytin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Meytin’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meytin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meytin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meytin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meytin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

