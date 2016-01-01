Dr. Leonard Marchinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Marchinski, MD
Dr. Leonard Marchinski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Leonard J. Marchinski, MD, PC1270 Broadcasting Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 709-1515Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Med Coll Pa
- Med Coll of PA
- St. Joseph's University Philadelphia, Pa
Dr. Marchinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchinski has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchinski.
