Overview of Dr. Leonard White, MD

Dr. Leonard White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. White works at University Physicians/Sgns INT in Huntington, WV with other offices in Milton, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.