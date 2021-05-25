Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 657 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (646) 864-0244
-
2
Dr. Vando Psychiatry and Recovery Center205 E 111th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (646) 864-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vando is a great Dr! Been going to him over 10 years now. Would definitely recommend him to anyone who needs a Dr. Also the staff is very nice!
About Dr. Leonardo Vando, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1225007271
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
