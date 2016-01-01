Overview

Dr. Leonel Reyes Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes Jr works at Nix River City in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.