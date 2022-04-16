Dr. Cobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Cobos works at
Locations
Adult Health Clinic1519 E Bustamante St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medicine Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic3950 S Country Club Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 694-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to Dr Cobos for more than two years now. He is a doctor who is willing to explain as much as you want to know about your conditions and the treatments he is prescribing. I so appreciate that about him. He is conscious of medicine costs and aware of what insurance is likely to cover and likely to reject. It's a great practice and his staff works really hard too.
About Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508277633
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
