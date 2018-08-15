Dr. Leopoldo Formoso-Murias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Formoso-Murias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Formoso-Murias, MD
Dr. Leopoldo Formoso-Murias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Leopoldo J Formoso-murias MD8360 W Flagler St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 396-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Formoso, is amazing at his craft, with over 30 years of experience, and a wonderful staff to go along, there is no reason why YOU should not choose this provider as your family doctor. Small home like practice with, in house specialist and a huge activity center that offers plenty of entertainment and education to its patients.
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Formoso-Murias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Formoso-Murias accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Formoso-Murias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Formoso-Murias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Formoso-Murias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Formoso-Murias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Formoso-Murias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.