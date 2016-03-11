Dr. Leovigildo Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leovigildo Ramirez, MD
Dr. Leovigildo Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Pediatric Medical Group LLC1712 Liliha St Ste 303, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 522-1313
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was very sick with Flu symptoms and he helped make sure that I had the proper test done. He also called to follow up and see how I'm doing. He also has a 24/7 on call service so I appreciate that access of care as well. His practice should deserve higher rankings for the quality of care he gives to patients likr myself.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861680431
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
