Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Clark-Loeser works at Precision Skin Institute in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Skin Institute
    3501 S University Dr Ste 5, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 998-0345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Boil
Dermatitis
Acne
Boil

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I have had several appointments with Dr. Clark-Loeser, as well as my daughter and several of my friends. We have all had exceptional experiences in every way. The doctor and staff were cordial, kind and professional. I especially appreciated that the appointments are not overbooked and appointments are close to the scheduled time even though Dr. Clark-Loeser gives her full attention and expertise to every problem area.
    HollywoodLin — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265429583
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Pa Hospital Uphs
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • George Wash U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lesley Clark-Loeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark-Loeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark-Loeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark-Loeser works at Precision Skin Institute in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clark-Loeser’s profile.

    Dr. Clark-Loeser has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark-Loeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark-Loeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark-Loeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark-Loeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark-Loeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

