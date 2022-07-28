Dr. Lesley Loss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Loss, MD
Dr. Lesley Loss, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Loss works at
Dermatology Associates100 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 272-0700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Loss is the best dermatologist I have ever been to. She is very thorough and knowledgeable.
