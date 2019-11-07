Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dermatology Center Atlanta9900 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 102, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 497-0699
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gray takes care of my sighs of aging whether it’s wrinkles or volume loss . Dr Gray takes a minimal approach so nothing has ever been overdone... I only wish there were 2 just like her as her schedule fills quickly but very worth the wait . Thank you Dr Gray
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Emory University, Pediatrics
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- Georgia Tech
- Dermatology
