Dr. Lester Bolanovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Bolanovich, MD
Dr. Lester Bolanovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 72 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Bolanovich works at
Dr. Bolanovich's Office Locations
Associates in Quality Psychiatric Medicine PC4416 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
DR. B. HAS EXCEPTIONAL CLINICAL SKILLS, COMPASSION, EMPATHY. HIS VISIT IS 45 MINUTES-DR. B. REALLY WANTS TO UNDERSTAND THE COMPLETE PERSON AND EXCELS AT COGNITIVE BEHAVIORAL THERAPY ALONG WITH MEDICATION ADDITION WHERE NEEDED!
About Dr. Lester Bolanovich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 72 years of experience
- English
- 1447272034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
