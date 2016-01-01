Dr. Aminov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lev Aminov, MD
Overview of Dr. Lev Aminov, MD
Dr. Lev Aminov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Aminov works at
Dr. Aminov's Office Locations
-
1
Lev Aminov Internal Medicine PC9851 64th Ave Ste 1G, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 275-6968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aminov?
About Dr. Lev Aminov, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1033317888
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aminov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aminov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aminov works at
Dr. Aminov speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aminov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.