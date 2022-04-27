Dr. Leydy Toribio Fabelo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toribio Fabelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leydy Toribio Fabelo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Leydy Toribio Fabelo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Charlotte, FL.
Locations
Complete Dental Care1940 Tamiami Trl Ste 102, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 477-4490
White House Family Dental Care1301 US Highway 41 Byp # S, White House, TN 37188 Directions (941) 477-4492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Complete Dental for past few years. I have always had a good experience from the front desk staff to my hygienist Shelly to the Doctors. They are all polite, professional and friendly . I have moved from the area but continue to use them, worth the drive.
About Dr. Leydy Toribio Fabelo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1033639554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toribio Fabelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toribio Fabelo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Toribio Fabelo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Toribio Fabelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toribio Fabelo works at
Dr. Toribio Fabelo speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toribio Fabelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toribio Fabelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toribio Fabelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toribio Fabelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.