Dr. Li Jiang, MD
Overview of Dr. Li Jiang, MD
Dr. Li Jiang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They graduated from Shanghai Med Univ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Jiang's Office Locations
Hills Pediatrics, 613 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jiang's very accommodating with delaying vaccine schedule and doesn't bully, manipulate or lie to parents about vaccines. This was in 2014/2015 not sure if things have changed but she is accommodating, however I don't agree with how expensive it is for receiving our Childs' medical records (30.00) at the time I see price has gone up.
About Dr. Li Jiang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai Med Univ
- Pediatrics
