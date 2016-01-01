Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Li Nguyen, MD
Dr. Li Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Yenli Medical Center15751 Brookhurst St Ste 118, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 775-6256
Liberty Labs10760 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 593-5356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Li Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902989064
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
