Dr. Li Zhai, MD
Overview
Dr. Li Zhai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Locations
- 1 1406 140th Pl NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 880-7879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhai speaks Mandarin Chinese and that helps a lot since my mom doesn't speak English. She helped diagnose and treat my mom for her UTI issue. Before visiting Dr.Zhai, we went to the local ER for several times and couldn't resolve the issue. Dr. Zhai also went out of her way to help us work with our insurance company later on. We really appreciate the care and help Dr. Zhai provided. I'd certainly recommend her to my family and friends!
About Dr. Li Zhai, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1821309147
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhai.
