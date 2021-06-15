Overview

Dr. Lia Kettenis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Kettenis works at Centerstone Of Indiana in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Martinsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.