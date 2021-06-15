Dr. Lia Kettenis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettenis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lia Kettenis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Locations
Centerstone of Indiana Inc.645 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 337-2250
Centerstone Martinsville - Main Street952 S Main St, Martinsville, IN 46151 Directions (800) 344-8802
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kettenis is incredibly knowledgeable and understanding when it comes to treating my anxiety. I have made tons of progress since starting my work with her over 7 years ago. I highly recommend her to others with children and teens.
About Dr. Lia Kettenis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346459146
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Psychiatry
