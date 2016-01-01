Overview of Dr. Lianjie Du, MD

Dr. Lianjie Du, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Du works at Saint Joseph Hospital in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Evaluation and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.